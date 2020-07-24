Рейтинг@Mail.ru
24/07/2020 14:39

September vote to last for 3 days – Russia’s Central Election Commission

Tags: Legislation, Elections, Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, Russia
13:14 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – Vote in September will last for three days, from September 11 to 13, according to the Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova.

The early voting would be held over two days, on September 11 and 12; September 13 is chosen as the main polling day, Pamfilova announced on Friday.

The Central Election Commission will also offer political parties and candidates to create a reserve of observers to oversee the elections during the three days.

