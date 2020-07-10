Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
10/07/2020 01:42

News

Print this

Putin thanks Central Election Commission head for high-level vote organization

Context
1/2
Tags: Constitution, Legislation, Elections, Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, Vladimir Putin, Russia
16:51 09/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) - Voting for amendments to the Russian Constitution was organized competently on the engineering and epidemiological sides, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during the video meeting with the Central Election Commission’s head Ella Pamfilova.

He added that all steps on the security provision were taken. There were no coronavirus outbreaks after the vote, the Head of the State noted.

Putin also thanked Pamfilova for the high-level vote organization.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod had an opportunity to vote online. According to the vote results protocol, 77.92% of Russians voted for the amendments; 21.27% said no to the changes.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin thanks Central Election Commission head for high-level vote organization

16:51 09/07/2020 Voting for amendments to the Russian Constitution was organized competently on the engineering and epidemiological sides, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during the video meeting with the Central Election Commission’s head Ella Pamfilova.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin thanks Central Election Commission head for high-level vote organization

16:51 09/07/2020 Voting for amendments to the Russian Constitution was organized competently on the engineering and epidemiological sides, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during the video meeting with the Central Election Commission’s head Ella Pamfilova.

Russian lawyers propose to introduce post of animal rights ombudsman

15:43 09/07/2020 Chair of Russia’s Bar Association for Human Rights, advocate Maria Arkhipova has proposed to introduce a post of the animal rights ombudsman.

Tougher criminal punishment proposed for inducement to drug use in Russia

17:11 09/07/2020 A bill stipulating criminal punishment for inducing to drug use through the Internet has been brought before the State Dum.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100