Putin thanks Central Election Commission head for high-level vote organization

16:51 09/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) - Voting for amendments to the Russian Constitution was organized competently on the engineering and epidemiological sides, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during the video meeting with the Central Election Commission’s head Ella Pamfilova.

He added that all steps on the security provision were taken. There were no coronavirus outbreaks after the vote, the Head of the State noted.

Putin also thanked Pamfilova for the high-level vote organization.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod had an opportunity to vote online. According to the vote results protocol, 77.92% of Russians voted for the amendments; 21.27% said no to the changes.