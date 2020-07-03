Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Putin signs decree on amendments of Russia’s Constitution

Tags: Constitution, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russia
16:11 03/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on the Constitution updating after the All-Russian voting on amendments.

The Head of the State signed the Order on Official Publication of the Russian Constitution with introduced amendments.

The changes will come into force on July 4.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod had an opportunity to vote online.

