About 68% of Russians took part in Constitution amendments vote - election commission

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:43 03/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – The Central Election Commission reported Friday that 67.97% of Russian citizens had taken part in the vote on the Constitution amendments.

The voting lists included over 109 million participants. More than 74 million people casted their votes; 77.92% of Russians voted for the amendments; 21.27% said no to the changes, according to the statement.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod had an opportunity to vote online.