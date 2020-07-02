Over 77% of Russians vote for amendments to Constitution – poll records

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:04 02/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – Over 77% of Russian citizens have backed amendments to the Constitution, according to the data of the Central Election Commission.

By 10 a.m. Thursday, 100% of ballot papers were processed; 77.92% voted for the amendments; 21.27% opposed changes.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, was July 1; however, citizens could also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod had an opportunity to vote online.

President Vladimir Putin earlier said that amendments would come into force if supported by the majority.