Vote public control coordination board created in Russia’s Civic Chamber

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:48 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – A regular Vote public control coordination board has been created in the Civic Chamber of Russia, according to the council’s chairman Maxim Grigoryev.

A decision to create such a board was taken following a successful public observance campaign during the All-Russia voting on the amendments to the Constitution, the official said on Wednesday.

The new body will exercise advisory, expert, information and organizational functions as concerns public supervision during various forms of elections. Its main goals are protection of citizens’ electoral rights; cooperation of public organizations, political parties, expert and science communities; preparation of observance standards, observers’ training and examination of law.



