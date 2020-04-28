Economic Development Ministry excludes bookmakers from list of systemic companies

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:40 27/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 27 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has removed organizations engaged in bookmaking activities from the list of systemic enterprises, according to the press-service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Ministry has developed new criteria of eligibility of companies for priority financial aid at the request of the oversight authority, the statement reads.

The amended criteria permit local economic mainstays, organizations engaged in ensuring informational security over internet and transport access to distant territories; corporate entities carrying out operations of critically important infrastructure, and others to seek being put on this list; bookmakers are not among them, the Prosecutor General’s Office statement reads.