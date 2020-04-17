Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/04/2020 21:28

News

Print this

Russia’s government to back loans businesses make to pay wages – State Duma

Tags: coronavirus, Economics, Business, Loan, State Duma, Government, Russia
17:24 17/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – Russia’s State Duma has passed in the third final reading a bill providing state guarantees to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, among them those concerning funds enterprises borrow to pay wages and salaries, a statement of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament reads.

The proposed changes are to raise banks’ interest in providing loans to corporate entities under state guarantees of the Russian Federation in cases defined by the federal budget law as it is necessary to meet pressing challenges of prevention of downturn and economic uncertainties, according to the explanatory note to the bill.

The amendments are to be introduced to the Budget Code.

Chair of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrey Makarov has noted that currently banks are obliged to hold reserves with respect to the loans they make, what puts caps on their loan capacities. The new provisions are to facilitate provision of funds to enterprises and individuals in urgent need of cash in the present difficult situation.

Among other proposed changes are those allowing interregional budgetary loans and permitting regions and municipalities to issue debt securities notwithstanding their credit standing.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s government to back loans businesses make to pay wages – State Duma

17:24 17/04/2020 Russia’s State Duma has passed in the third final reading a bill providing state guarantees to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, among them those concerning funds enterprises borrow to pay wages and salaries.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s government to back loans businesses make to pay wages – State Duma

17:24 17/04/2020 Russia’s State Duma has passed in the third final reading a bill providing state guarantees to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, among them those concerning funds enterprises borrow to pay wages and salaries.

Central Bank passes further steps to protect Russian citizens’ interests

16:18 17/04/2020 The Central Bank has established additional measures to protect the interests of Russian citizens.

State Duma restricts sale of alcoholic beverages by bars in apartment houses

18:00 17/04/2020 Russia’s State Duma has passed in the second and third final readings a bill empowering regional authorities to put caps on sale of alcoholic beverages or ban the operation of public catering businesses, the premises of which are situated in apartment houses or in close proximity thereof.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100