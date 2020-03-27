Constitutional amendments vote date to be set after epidemiological situation normalizing

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:28 27/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 27 (RAPSI) – A new date for the All-Russia voting on the amendments to the Constitution will be set after normalization of the epidemiological situation, according to the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova.

It is also necessary to adjourn all electoral campaigns planned in the country for April and May, she has said.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin announced adjournment of the voting on the amendments to Russia's Constitution because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Health, lives, and safety of people are for us an absolute priority," the President said. "Therefore I am of the opinion that the voting [on the Constitution] should be set for a later date. The exact day is to be set basing on an analysis of how the situation is to unfold across Russia’s regions and the nation as the whole," he pointed out.

Over 1,000 coronavirus cases have been already registered in Russia.



