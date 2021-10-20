Рейтинг@Mail.ru
20/10/2021 15:43

News

YouTube blogger Yury Dud fined $1,400 for drug propaganda

Tags: Drugs, Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court, Yury Dud, Moscow, Russia
13:11 20/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 20 (RAPSI) - Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court on Wednesday fined prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud 100,000 rubles ($1,400) in a drug propaganda case, the court's press service told RAPSI.

The administrative offense protocol regarding Dud was drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Russian Administrative Code envisaging a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $20,000).

The Zyuzinsky court has already considered a similar case over illegal propaganda or advertising of drugs: on June 3, it fined rapper Alisher Morgenstern for this offense 100,000 rubles ($1,400).

YouTube blogger Yury Dud fined $1,400 for drug propaganda

13:11 20/10/2021 Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court on Wednesday fined prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud 100,000 rubles ($1,400) in a drug propaganda case.
