Drug propaganda case hearing against YouTube blogger Yury Dud to be resumed in October

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:52 28/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will resume hearing of a case against prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud over drug propaganda on October 20, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Earlier, the trial was adjourned in July because of the psychological and linguistic examination set in the case.

The administrative offense protocol regarding Dud was drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Russian Administrative Code envisaging a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $20,000).

The Zyuzinsky court has already considered a similar case over illegal propaganda or advertising of drugs: on June 3, it fined rapper Alisher Morgenstern for this offense 100,000 rubles ($1,400).