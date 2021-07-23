Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/07/2021 20:23

News

Print this

YouTube blogger Yury Dud to take court-ordered tests in "drug propaganda" case

Tags: Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court, Yury Dud, Russia
16:24 23/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) — Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court ordered a psychological and linguistic examination for prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud stands accused of "drug propaganda", press secretary of the court Maria Erokhina told RAPSI.

The date of the new court session will be set after the results of the expert examinations are ready, the press secretary added.

The administrative offense protocol regarding Dud was drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Russian Administrative Code envisaging a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $20,000).

The Zyuzinsky court has already considered a similar case over illegal propaganda or advertising of drugs: on June 3, it fined rapper Alisher Morgenstern for this offense 100 thousand rubles ($1,400).

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

YouTube blogger Yury Dud to take court-ordered tests in "drug propaganda" case

16:24 23/07/2021 Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court ordered a psychological and linguistic examination for prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud stands accused of "drug propaganda".
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

YouTube blogger Yury Dud to take court-ordered tests in "drug propaganda" case

16:24 23/07/2021 Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court ordered a psychological and linguistic examination for prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud stands accused of "drug propaganda".

Moscow Bar Association: law firm websites not obliged to use "foreign agent" designations

14:08 23/07/2021 Websites of law firms cannot be defined as a mass media outlets, so they have no obligation to use the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that are engaged in political activity, according to the decision of the Moscow Bar Association.

Moscow court fines Twitter $75K for failure to remove prohibited information

11:31 23/07/2021 A magistrate court in Moscow has fined Twitter 5.5 million rubles (about $75,000) for refusing to remove information prohibited by Russian law.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100