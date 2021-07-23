YouTube blogger Yury Dud to take court-ordered tests in "drug propaganda" case

16:24 23/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) — Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court ordered a psychological and linguistic examination for prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud stands accused of "drug propaganda", press secretary of the court Maria Erokhina told RAPSI.

The date of the new court session will be set after the results of the expert examinations are ready, the press secretary added.

The administrative offense protocol regarding Dud was drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Russian Administrative Code envisaging a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $20,000).

The Zyuzinsky court has already considered a similar case over illegal propaganda or advertising of drugs: on June 3, it fined rapper Alisher Morgenstern for this offense 100 thousand rubles ($1,400).