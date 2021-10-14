Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Doctors Alliance head sentenced to one year of freedom restraint in sanitary breach case

Tags: Sanitary and Epidemiology, Rally, Violation, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Anastasia Vasilyeva, Russia, Moscow
11:12 14/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 14 (RAPSI) — Anastasia Vasilyeva, the leader of medical workers' union Alyans Vrachei (Doctors' Alliance, an organization recognized by the Russian Justice Ministry as a foreign agent), was sentenced to one year of restriction of freedom in a case over breaching sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally. 

The defendant was not allowed into the courtroom because she was late for the hearing.

Vasilyeva is prohibited to cross Moscow city limits and subjected to a night curfew. 

In early October, prosecutors demanded to restrict Vasilyeva's liberty for 20 months.

Investigators allege that Vasilyeva took part in the unauthorized event on January 23 on Pushkin Square in Moscow, where coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among the rally participants. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

Earlier, several allies of jailed Alexey Navalny, including Lyubov Sobol and his brother Oleg, were convicted in this case.

Doctors Alliance head sentenced to one year of freedom restraint in sanitary breach case

