Sentencing of Doctors Alliance head in sanitary breach case set for October 14

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:44 13/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 13 (RAPSI) - Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court will annouce sentence against Anastasia Vasilyeva, the leader of medical workers' union Alyans Vrachei (Doctors' Alliance, an organization recognized by the Russian Justice Ministry as a foreign agent), in a case over breaching sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally, on October 14, the court's press service has told RAPSI.

In early October, prosecutor demanded to restrict Vasilyeva's liberty for 20 months.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vasilyeva took part in the unauthorized event on January 23 on Pushkin Square in Moscow, where coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among the rally participants. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

Earlier, several allies of jailed Alexey Navalny, including Lyubov Sobol and his brother Oleg, were convicted in this case.