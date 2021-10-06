Prosecutor seeks to restrict Doctors Alliance head’s freedom for 20 months

October 6

MOSCOW, October 6 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor on Wednesday demanded to put Anastasia Vasilyeva, the leader of medical workers' union Alyans Vrachei (Doctors' Alliance, an organization recognized by the Russian Justice Ministry as a foreign agent), under restraint to 20 months in a case over breaching sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally, RAPSI was told in the press service of Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vasilyeva took part in the unauthorized event on January 23 on Pushkin Square in Moscow, where coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among the rally participants. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

Earlier, several allies of jailed Alexey Navalny, including Lyubov Sobol and his brother Oleg, were convicted in this case.