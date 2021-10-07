Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Facebook failed to voluntary pay $360K fines – Moscow court

Tags: Fine, Violation, Information, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Facebook, Moscow, Russia
18:39 07/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has forwarded to the Federal Bailiff Service an order for the enforced recovery of 26 million rubles ($360,000) imposed on Facebook Inc as fines for refusal to delete banned content, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Earlier, Facebook obtained a 4-day delay for the payment of fines. The social media sought for the postponement of the fines’ execution, citing technical problems in the transfer of funds.

Facebook lnc was found guilty of committing several administrative offenses under the Russian Code of Administrative Offences (violation of the procedure governing the restriction of access to information).

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that if an Internet platform fails to block the prohibited information within 24 hours after receiving the respective notification, it faces fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles ($11,000 – 55,000) and up to 10% of its total annual revenue in case of repeated violations. 

