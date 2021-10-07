Moscow court upholds $83,000 fines imposed on Facebook

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

18:03 06/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 6 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Wednesday upheld administrative fines worth 6 million rubles ($83,000) imposed on Facebook social network, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The social network was found guilty of breaching the order of restriction of access to information.

Earlier, Russia’s communications agency Roskomnadzor reminded that failure to restrict access to banned information within 24 hours is punishable by fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles. Repeated violations are punished with the increased fines.



