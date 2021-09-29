Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/09/2021 00:31

News

Print this

Facebook seeks to delay payment of fines totaling to $360,000 in Russian court

Context
Tags: Internet, Information, Fine, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Facebook, Russia
18:16 28/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) — On the last day of the deadline for the voluntary payment of fines making in total of 26 million rubles (about $360,000), Facebook Inc company asked the court for a postponement, the press secretary of the Moscow Tagansky District Court informed RAPSI.

Facebook Inc filed an application for a postponement of the execution of the fines imposed by a magistrate court, citing technical problems in the transfer of funds, the court’s representative said.

According to the press secretary, the application for a postponement is scheduled for consideration in the magistrate court for September 29.

Facebook lnc was found guilty of committing several administrative offenses under the Russian Code of Administrative Offences (violation of the procedure governing the restriction of access to information).

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that if an Internet platform fails to block the prohibited information within 24 hours after receiving the respective notification, it faces fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles ($11,000 – 55,000) and up to 10% of its total annual revenue in case of repeated violations. 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Facebook seeks to delay payment of fines totaling to $360,000 in Russian court

18:16 28/09/2021 On the last day of the deadline for the voluntary payment of fines making in total of 26 million rubles (about $360,000), Facebook Inc company asked the court for a postponement.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian authorities seek powers to detain transport vehicles of foreign carriers

17:39 28/09/2021 The Russian Government has submitted to the State Duma a bill envisaging that transport vehicles of foreign carriers could be detained on the Russian territory in cases of violation of the national traffic rules.

Drug propaganda case hearing against YouTube blogger Yury Dud to be resumed in October

16:52 28/09/2021 Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will resume hearing of a case against prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud over drug propaganda on October 20.

Facebook seeks to delay payment of fines totaling to $360,000 in Russian court

18:16 28/09/2021 On the last day of the deadline for the voluntary payment of fines making in total of 26 million rubles (about $360,000), Facebook Inc company asked the court for a postponement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100