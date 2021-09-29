Facebook seeks to delay payment of fines totaling to $360,000 in Russian court

18:16 28/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) — On the last day of the deadline for the voluntary payment of fines making in total of 26 million rubles (about $360,000), Facebook Inc company asked the court for a postponement, the press secretary of the Moscow Tagansky District Court informed RAPSI.

Facebook Inc filed an application for a postponement of the execution of the fines imposed by a magistrate court, citing technical problems in the transfer of funds, the court’s representative said.

According to the press secretary, the application for a postponement is scheduled for consideration in the magistrate court for September 29.

Facebook lnc was found guilty of committing several administrative offenses under the Russian Code of Administrative Offences (violation of the procedure governing the restriction of access to information).

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that if an Internet platform fails to block the prohibited information within 24 hours after receiving the respective notification, it faces fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles ($11,000 – 55,000) and up to 10% of its total annual revenue in case of repeated violations.