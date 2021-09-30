Russia’s Communist Party files 32 lawsuits seeking to cancel electronic voting results

14:26 30/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 30 (RAPSI) — The Moscow Presnensky District Court has registered 32 administrative claims filed by the Russian Communist Party and candidates for State Duma lawmakers seeking to cancel the results of electronic voting, the press service of the court informs RAPSI.

The claims have been registered, but no decision if those are to be accepted or dismissed has not yet been made, the court representative said.

Elections to the State Duma were held last weekend, five parties passed to the lower house of parliament: United Russia received 324 mandates, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation - 57, A Just Russia - For Truth - 27, LDPR - 21 and New People - 13.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the leadership of the parties that passed to the State Duma noted that electronic voting, like technical progress, cannot be stopped, so it was important to monitor the quality of the process.