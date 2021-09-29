Interior Ministry to detect abettors for illegal actions after State Duma elections

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:01 29/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 29 (RAPSI) - Police will detect and arrest persons allegedly involved in instigation to take part in illegal actions in Moscow on Setember 20 and 25 after the State Duma elections, the Interior Ministry's press service has told RAPSI.

As of today, police reported two cases of such calls for illegal actions. They have already identified alleged instignators.

A protocol over violation of the set order of holding rallies and meetings have been already drawn up.



