Russia’s Central Election Commission to check all election fraud reports

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:46 24/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – The Central Election Commission will check all complaints about alleged cases of election fraud, the Commission’s Chair Ella Pamfilova has announced.

The Commission will forward all received materials to Russia’s regions, Investigative Committee and Prosecutor General’s Office concerning cases of the administrative pressure on voters. Moreover, the check of all 200 applications concerning alleged vote falsifications is to be conducted, she has stated.

All cases will be considered publicly and in the presence of media, Pamfilova stressed.