Russian authority urges Twitter to explain blocking of Moscow Election Commission account

Tags: Internet, Elections, Twitter, Roskomnadzor, Russia
16:01 17/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) — Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent a letter to the management of Twitter Inc demanding the company to explain as soon as possible its reasons for imposing restrictions on the account of the Moscow City Election Commission.

The agency clarified that this account was created to inform citizens about the elections taking place in the Russian Federation. So, due to the actions of Twitter, the Moscow City Election Commission was forced to open a new account.

The letter notes that these actions of the Twitter administration are regarded as foreign interference in the current election campaign in the Russian Federation.

