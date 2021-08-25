Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/08/2021 21:51

News

Print this

Municipal lawmaker restricted of liberty for year for sanitary rule breaches at Moscow rally

Context
Tags: Violation, Sanitary and Epidemiology, Rally, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Moscow, Russia
16:25 25/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court on Wednesday restricted municipal lawmaker Lucy Stein of liberty for 1 year as punishment for violating sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in January, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

According to the sentence, she is prohibited from changing her permanent place of living without notifying authorized bodies, attending mass events and participating in them, leaving Moscow and Moscow Region without permission, leaving her place of residence from 10 pm to 6 am.

Stein was found guilty of incitement to breaching of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

In August, the court sentenced other defendants Nikolay Lyaskin and Lyubov Sobol to the restriction of liberty. Oleg Navalny, the brother of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny, received 1-year suspended term as part of the case.

According to the Interior Ministry, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Moscow on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Municipal lawmaker restricted of liberty for year for sanitary rule breaches at Moscow rally

16:25 25/08/2021 Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court on Wednesday restricted municipal lawmaker Lucy Stein of liberty for 1 year as punishment for violating sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in January.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev arrested in absentia in fraud case

15:54 25/08/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev in absentia as part of a new fraud case opened against him and his brother Alexey.

Municipal lawmaker restricted of liberty for year for sanitary rule breaches at Moscow rally

16:25 25/08/2021 Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court on Wednesday restricted municipal lawmaker Lucy Stein of liberty for 1 year as punishment for violating sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in January.

President Putin backs proposal to establish Father's Day in Russia

17:13 25/08/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported a proposal to establish Father's Day in the country.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100