Municipal lawmaker restricted of liberty for year for sanitary rule breaches at Moscow rally

© Moscow's Basmanny District Court, AGN Moskva

16:25 25/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Preobrazhensky District Court on Wednesday restricted municipal lawmaker Lucy Stein of liberty for 1 year as punishment for violating sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in January, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

According to the sentence, she is prohibited from changing her permanent place of living without notifying authorized bodies, attending mass events and participating in them, leaving Moscow and Moscow Region without permission, leaving her place of residence from 10 pm to 6 am.

Stein was found guilty of incitement to breaching of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

In August, the court sentenced other defendants Nikolay Lyaskin and Lyubov Sobol to the restriction of liberty. Oleg Navalny, the brother of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny, received 1-year suspended term as part of the case.

According to the Interior Ministry, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Moscow on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.



