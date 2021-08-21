Рейтинг@Mail.ru
21/08/2021 03:16

Navalny’s employee restricted of liberty for breaching sanitary rules at illegal rally

Context
Tags: Sanitary and Epidemiology, Violation, Rally, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Alexey Navalny, Moscow, Russia
16:19 20/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – The Preobrazhensky District Court on Friday sentenced Oleg Stepanov, ex-head of the Moscow branch of Navalny’s Offices, the organization recognized as extremist, one-year restriction of liberty in a case over violation of sanitary norms during the illegal rally held in Moscow in January, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

According to the ruling, Stepanov is banned from changing her permanent place of living without notifying authorized bodies, attending mass events and participating in them, leaving Moscow and Moscow Region without pernmission, leaving his place of residence from 10 pm to 6 am.

Earlier, several other defendants in the case were convicted and received similar sentences.

According to the Interior Ministry, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Moscow on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

 

