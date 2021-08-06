Navalny’s brother gets suspended sentence in sanitary code breach case

© Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Moskva city news agency

15:05 06/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 6 (RAPSI) – Oleg Navalny, the brother of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny, on Friday received 1-year suspended sentence for abetting breaching of sanitary and epidemiological norms during an unauthorized rally held in Moscow on January 23, the Preobrazhensky District Court’s press service told RAPSI.

On Friday, one more defendant Nikolay Lyaskin received 1 year of restriction of liberty. On August 4, the court sentenced another opposition figure Lyubov Sobol to 1.5-year supervisory release.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.