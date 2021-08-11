Russia's human rights commissioner received over 8,000 hotline calls in 2021

MOSCOW, August 11 (RAPSI) – Since the beginning of this year Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has received 8.246 calls via hotline.

Most of all, people are interested in updates on their complaints and feedback, according to the Ombudsman’s office. They also frequently call to ask about their labor, land and housing rights, to complain against court decisions, pension and social insurance violations and healthcare matters.

In July, the ombudsman reported more than 7,000 hotline calls. Thus, she received over 1,000 calls in a month.