Around 3,000 disabled people turned to Russian Ombudsman in last 3 years - Moskalkova

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:03 25/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – About 3,000 mobility impaired citizens have turned to Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova in the last three years.

Mostly, their complaints touched such matters as social support, housing provision, assessment of disability, access to health care and urban functions.

The V meeting of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen dedicated to the protection of rights of disabled persons was held in Moscow. Since its foundation, four years ago, the Alliance members helped many people to solve their problems.

Several documents concerning the protection of disabled people’s rights were adopted,including the Declaration On the Disabled Rights preventing discrimination of such people, according to Moskalkova.