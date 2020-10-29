Moskalkova urges penitentiary authorities to appoint aides for disabled convicts

17:12 29/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 29 (RAPSI) – Territorial bodies of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) must provide jailed persons with disabilities of I and II groups with assistants (hospital aides), Russia’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes.

On Thursday, she presented a report on problems of rights protection of disabled citizens.

Between January 1, 2019 and August 1, 2020, Moskalkova received 408 complaints from jailed persons with disabilities.

As of January 2020, 18,900 disabled individuals are held in Russian penitentiary facilities.



