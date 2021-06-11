Moskalkova exasperated by crack down on rights of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine

17:39 11/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 11 (RAPSI) – A bill on indigenous peoples of Ukraine submitted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the Verkhovna Rada ignores Russians as natives of the country, according to Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova.

The Ombudsman has already called responsible institutions to deal with the situation.

It's sad to see the aggravation of impairment of rights of Russian-speaking population in certain countries. Human rights and freedoms are not simply infringed but grossly violated and brushed off, Moskalkova said Friday.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin earlier called such approach unacceptable and conflicting with international laws, she stated.