Man ordered to community service for publishing Hitler photo on Immortal Regiment site

© flickr.com/ wp paarz

15:47 30/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Andrey Akimov residing in Russia’s Orenburg Region has received 1-year community service for publishing the image of Adolf Hitler on the Immortal Regiment website, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The court found that not later than April 28, 2021, Akimov using an application of one of social networks sent a request with the photo of Hitler for participation in the online Immortal Regiment along with photos of WWII veterans.

The man was found guilty of rehabilitation of Nazism with the use of information and telecommunication networks. He pleaded guilty in full.



