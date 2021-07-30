Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
30/07/2021 19:57

News

Print this

Man ordered to community service for publishing Hitler photo on Immortal Regiment site

Context
Tags: Rehabilitation, Nazism, Community service, Court, Investigative Committee, Orenburg Region, Russia
15:47 30/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – Andrey Akimov residing in Russia’s Orenburg Region has received 1-year community service for publishing the image of Adolf Hitler on the Immortal Regiment website, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The court found that not later than April 28, 2021, Akimov using an application of one of social networks sent a request with the photo of Hitler for participation in the online Immortal Regiment along with photos of WWII veterans.

The man was found guilty of rehabilitation of Nazism with the use of information and telecommunication networks. He pleaded guilty in full.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Man ordered to community service for publishing Hitler photo on Immortal Regiment site

15:47 30/07/2021 Andrey Akimov residing in Russia’s Orenburg Region has received 1-year community service for publishing the image of Adolf Hitler on the Immortal Regiment website.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutor seeks real jail term for defendant in Moscow metro coronavirus joke case

17:40 30/07/2021 Prosecution asked the Presnensky District Court of Moscow to sentence Karomatullo Dzhaborov, a pranker who had allegedly played several coronavirus jokes in the Moscow metro in 2020, to 4 years in penal colony.

Ombudsman Moskalkova urges international community to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine

16:00 30/07/2021 Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova has called international human rights organizations to take measures to prevent further discrimination of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine.

Prosecutor demands 25 years behind bars for alleged leader of 1990s Moscow gang

14:33 30/07/2021 A prosecutor has demanded 24 years and 11 months behind bars for Sergey Zakharov, an alleged leader of a Moscow gang accused of committing murders in the 1990s.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100