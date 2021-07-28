Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian accused of publishing Nazi criminal photo on Immortal Regiment site goes on trial

Context
Tags: Rehabilitation, Nazism, The Prosecutor General's Office, Tomsk, Russia
17:59 27/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 27 (RAPSI) – The Tomsk Regional Court will consider a criminal case over rehabilitation of Nazism against local resident Sergey Sakharov, who has allegedly published the image of Josef Goebbels on the Immortal Regiment website, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia reports.

Investigators believe Sakharov using his cell phone intentionally published the photo of the Nazi criminal on May 7, 2020 and May 2, 2021. 

The defendant was charged with rehabilitation of Nazism with the use of mass media or information and telecommunication networks. He pled guilty in part.


Russian accused of publishing Nazi criminal photo on Immortal Regiment site goes on trial

17:59 27/07/2021 The Tomsk Regional Court will consider a criminal case over rehabilitation of Nazism against local resident Sergey Sakharov, who has allegedly published the image of Josef Goebbels on the Immortal Regiment website.
