08/07/2021 15:25

News

Perm resident to appear before court in the case of the rehabilitation of Nazism

Tags: Nazism, The Prosecutor General's Office, Perm, Russia
14:44 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) — The Perm Regional Court is to consider a criminal case against Maxim Gusev, who posted a photo of the former head of the Cossack reserve of the German SS Andrey Shkuro, on the Immortal Regiment website, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs. 

Investigators allege that on May 2, 2020, Gusev, in order to rehabilitate Nazism, that is, to approve the crimes defined as such by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal for the trial and punishment of the main war criminals of the European Axis countries on October 1, 1946, using his personal computer. 

By this action, the defendant in fact filed an application for a public demonstration of photographs of the former chief of the Cossack reserve of the German SS to an unlimited number of persons on the Immortal Regiment Online website along with the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the statement reads.

Gusev was charged with committing a crime of rehabilitation of Nazism.

