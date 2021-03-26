Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/03/2021 12:29

News

Print this

Nazism rehabilitarion case launched against ex-professor of Russian academy

Context
Tags: Education, Rehabilitation, Nazism, Investigative Committee, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, St. Petersburg, Russia
12:00 26/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) - A criminal case over the Nazism rehabilitation has been opened against a former professor of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladimir Matveyev, RAPSI has been told in the St. Petersburg Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee.

The suspect, being a professor in several Russian universities, during a lecture concerning the remembering of Holocaust victims and the Red Army soldiers on January 21, publicly denied facts established by the International Military Tribunal at Nurenberg, the statement reads.

Acting  as a lecturer of the Northwest Institute of Management, an affiliated branch of the Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, spoke at a webinar for the teachers of two Leningrad Region’s schools. He told them that there was no mass killing of the Jewish during the Second World War and called Holocaust a false narrative, according to the St. Petersburg Prosecutor’s Office.

Matveyev has been dismissed from his university positions.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Nazism rehabilitarion case launched against ex-professor of Russian academy

12:00 26/03/2021 A criminal case over the Nazism rehabilitation has been opened against a former professor of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladimir Matveyev.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Over $4.6 mln to be allocated for regional hospitals and outpatients' clinics - order

10:58 26/03/2021 Russian regions will receive more than 3.5 billion rubles (over $4.6 million) for additional financing of hospitals and outpatients' clinics working within a compulsory health insurance system. A corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday.

Moscow police official suspected of stealing $330,000

11:11 26/03/2021 A chief of the investigation department of the Moscow Department of Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is suspected of stealing 25 million rubles ($330,000) seized as part of a criminal case.

Nazism rehabilitarion case launched against ex-professor of Russian academy

12:00 26/03/2021 A criminal case over the Nazism rehabilitation has been opened against a former professor of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladimir Matveyev.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100