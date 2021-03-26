Nazism rehabilitarion case launched against ex-professor of Russian academy

12:00 26/03/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) - A criminal case over the Nazism rehabilitation has been opened against a former professor of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladimir Matveyev, RAPSI has been told in the St. Petersburg Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee.

The suspect, being a professor in several Russian universities, during a lecture concerning the remembering of Holocaust victims and the Red Army soldiers on January 21, publicly denied facts established by the International Military Tribunal at Nurenberg, the statement reads.

Acting as a lecturer of the Northwest Institute of Management, an affiliated branch of the Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, spoke at a webinar for the teachers of two Leningrad Region’s schools. He told them that there was no mass killing of the Jewish during the Second World War and called Holocaust a false narrative, according to the St. Petersburg Prosecutor’s Office.

Matveyev has been dismissed from his university positions.