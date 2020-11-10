Рейтинг@Mail.ru
10/11/2020 14:04

Russian citizen fined over $450 for rehabilitation of Nazism

Tags: Rehabilitation, Nazism, Internet, Fine, Investigative Committee, Volgograd, Russia
12:34 10/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 10 (RAPSI) – A court in the Volgograd Region has fined a local resident 35,000 rubles (over $450) for publishing a comment condoning activity of Adolf Hitler on one of the social networks, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The man has been found guilty of rehabilitating Nazism.

According to the investigation, in May 2019, he posted a text defending and approving ideas of Nazism and criminal activity of Hitler during World War II.

 

Russian citizen fined over $450 for rehabilitation of Nazism

Russian citizen fined over $450 for rehabilitation of Nazism

