Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

17:40 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Friday.

According to investigators, not later than May 6, Kemerovo resident Dmitry Borodayenko published a photo of Adolf Hitler on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement while Perm resident Daniil Shestakov posted a photo of Andrey Vlasov, a Russian Red Army General, who had defected to Nazi Germany after being captured during World War II, there not later than May 5.

During pretrial investigation the both men pleaded not guilty.

In mid-May, investigative authorities opened criminal cases after finding out that photographs of Nazi criminals were published on websites of the Immortal Regiment movement. The photos were published in the framework of a virtual event aimed at preservation and perpetuating of the memory of the generation fighting against Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

According to investigators, on or before May 3 and on or before May 10 unidentified persons published on a freely accessible website a photograph of Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler and that of Adolf Hitler respectively; they were falsely designated as participants of the war against the Nazis.