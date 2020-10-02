Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/10/2020 18:52

News

Print this

Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

Context
Tags: Kemerovo region, Russia
17:40 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Friday.

According to investigators, not later than May 6, Kemerovo resident Dmitry Borodayenko published a photo of Adolf Hitler on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement while Perm resident Daniil Shestakov posted a photo of Andrey Vlasov, a Russian Red Army General, who had defected to Nazi Germany after being captured during World War II, there not later than May 5.

During pretrial investigation the both men pleaded not guilty.

In mid-May, investigative authorities opened criminal cases after finding out that photographs of Nazi criminals were published on websites of the Immortal Regiment movement. The photos were published in the framework of a virtual event aimed at preservation and perpetuating of the memory of the generation fighting against Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

According to investigators, on or before May 3 and on or before May 10 unidentified persons published on a freely accessible website a photograph of Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler and that of Adolf Hitler respectively; they were falsely designated as participants of the war against the Nazis.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

17:40 02/10/2020 Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Two Russians face trial over publishing Nazi photos on Immortal Regiment site

17:40 02/10/2020 Cases against two Russian men, who had allegedly published photos of Nazi criminals on the website of the Immortal Regiment movement, were forwarded to court for consideration.

Man charged with murder of Russia’s Interior Ministry chief builder to appear before court

15:34 02/10/2020 Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved a charging document with respect to Ukrainian national Yury Guiva, a defendant in a case over the murder of the CEO of the Repairs and Construction Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry Nikolay Volkov.

Russian Interior Ministry ordered to pay $400 to victim of police tortures

16:58 02/10/2020 A court in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil obliged the Interior Ministry to pay 30,000 rubles ($400) in compensation to Maxim Chervotkin, who had suffered from tortures at a police station.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100