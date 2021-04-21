Рейтинг@Mail.ru
21/04/2021 13:33

Six people convicted of Nazism rehabilitation in Russia in 2020

Tags: State symbols, Statistics, Rehabilitation, Nazism, Justice Department, Supreme Court, Russia
10:25 21/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – Six people were convicted of whitewashing Nazism in the Russian Federation last year, according by the official statistics presented by the Supreme Court’s Justice Department.

The convicts were sentenced to fines totaling to 475,000 rubles ($6,200).

Moreover, one person was fined 150,000 rubles for the publicly committed violation of the Russian military honour symbols.

 

Six people convicted of Nazism rehabilitation in Russia in 2020

