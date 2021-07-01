Public demonstration of Nazi leaders prohibited in Russia - law

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:07 01/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 1 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Head of State Vladimir Putin has signed a document prohibiting public demonstration of images of Nazi Germany leaders into law, a statement published on the official website of legal information reads.

The initiative bans demonstration of extremist images of leaders, organizations or movements declared criminal in accordance with the ruling of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg as insulting people of all ethnic groups and memory of the Great Patriotic War’s victims.

Under the law, absence of propaganda and Nazism justification or cases when such images are used to create negative attitute towards the Nazi ideology will be exception.