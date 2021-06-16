State Duma lawmakers adopt ban on public demonstration of Nazi leaders

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:26 16/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – A bill prohibiting public demonstration of images of Nazi Germany leaders passed its third and final reading in Russia’s State Duma on Wednesday.

The initiative bans demonstration of extremist images of leaders, organizations or movements declared criminal in accordance with the ruling of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg as insulting people of all ethnic groups and memory of the Great Patriotic War’s victims.

Under the draft law, absence of propaganda and Nazism justification or cases when such images are used to create negative attitute towards the Nazi ideology will be exception.