Russian man rehabilitating Nazism fined $1,400

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:10 28/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 27 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Voronezh has fined a 26-year-old man born in the Yaroslavl Region 100,000 rubles ($1,400) for publishing content rehabilitating Nazism on social media, the press service of the Investigative Committee for the Voronezh Region reports.

In December 2019, the defendant locating in Voronezh used his account in a social network for publishing materials containing positive assessment of the Nazi criminals’ actions in 1939 – 1945. Moreover, in January 2020, he published similar content once more.

The man pleaded guilty, according to the statement.



