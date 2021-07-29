Russia’s security officers clamp down on activity of terrorist cell in Tyumen region

15:33 29/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Tyumen have clamped down on the criminal activity of several members of a cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the region, the FSB press service reports.

During the arrest overnight July 28 into July 29 morning, an alleged group leader and his accomplice fought back militarily and were killed.

According to the statement, a self-made bomb, firearms and ammunition, communications tools and religious literature were found at their places of residence.



