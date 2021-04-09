Рейтинг@Mail.ru
09/04/2021 16:32

Terror attack in educational institution prevented in Crimea — Russian Federal Security Service

Tags: Terrorism, Federal Security Service, Crimea, Russia
13:20 09/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) — The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has prevented a terror attack in Crimea, the body's Public Relations Center informs RAPSI on Friday.

Two citizens of the Russian Federation, born in 1992 and 1999, supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, who were preparing an armed attack using improvised explosive devices on one of the educational institutions of the city of Simferopol were detained, the Center said in the statement.

Investigators believe that after the crime was committed, the terrorists planned to flee via Ukraine and Turkey to Syria in order to join an international terrorist organization.

Components for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices with damaging elements, as well as explosives, were seized at the addresses of the criminals. Instructions for the production of explosives and explosive devices, correspondence and records of voice messages with emissaries of international terrorist organizations discussing planned terrorist acts, confirming the involvement of the detainees in the propaganda and financing of terrorism, were found in the seized communications equipment, the document reads.

The case was initiated under provisions of the Russian Criminal Code on assistance to terrorist activities, propaganda of terrorism and illegal manufacture of explosive devices.

