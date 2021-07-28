Sentence of former Russian MP in fraud attempt case upheld

© Пресс-служба Пресненского суда Москвы

15:25 28/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 28 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday upheld sentence given to ex-State Duma lawmaker Denis Volchek for attempted fraud, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In May, Moscow’s Presnensky District Court convicted and sentenced Volchek to 3 years in penal colony. The defendant earlier signed a plea deal with investigators therefore the case was heard under a special procedure without examination of evidence and interrogation of witnesses.

The court found that businessman Zurab Pliyev and Volchek tried to make a Moscow entrepreneur pay them 300,000 euros and wrist watch worth over 7 million rubles ($95,000) promising him to put an end to his criminal prosecution. Pliyev also pled guilty.



