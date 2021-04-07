Businessman and ex-lawmaker to stand trial in fraud attempt case

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – A court in Moscow will consider a fraud attempt case against entrepreneur Zurab Pliyev and ex-deputy of the lower house of Russia’s parliament Denis Volchek, the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate reports.

The defendants are in detention until June 22, 2020. Earlier, they signed a plea deal with investigators.

Investigators believe Pliyev and Volchek tried to make a Moscow entrepreneur pay them 300,000 euros and wrist watch worth over 7 million rubles (over $90,000) promising him to put an end to his criminal prosecution.