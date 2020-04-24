Moscow court detains businessman, ex-lawmaker in attempted serious fraud case

18:05 24/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 24 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court in Moscow on Friday detained for 3 months entrepreneur Zurab Pliyev and ex-deputy of the lower house of Russia’s parliament Denis Volchek charged with attempted serious fraud, the court press-service informs RAPSI.

Both defendants are to stay in detention until June 22, 2020.

Investigators believe Pliyev and Volchek tried to make a Moscow entrepreneur pay them 1.4 million euros alleging they could put an end to his criminal prosecution.