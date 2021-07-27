Tax evasion charges brought against infamous businessman Bykov

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

17:44 26/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 26 (RAPSI) – Investigators for the Krasnoyarsk Region and Khakassia have charged businessman Anatoly Bykov with tax evasion on a large scale, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to the investigation, from September 2014 to June 2017, two foreign firms and Bykov concluded free agreements and an assignment contract. According to the documents, the said companies assigned the right to claim a debt from three organizations affiliated with Bykov in Krasnoyarsk to the businessman.

The debtors paid their debt in part amounting to more than 467 million rubles, however, Bykov failed to pay taxes for this worth over 60 million rubles.

By now, the Sverdlovsky District Court in Krasnoyarsk has drawn a jury panel in yet another case against Bykov, who is charged with masterminding double homicide in 1994, and is in detention.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead.

Moreover, Bykov stands charged with murder-for-hire charges.Investigators allege that in the autumn of 2004 Bykov met with his acquaintance and gave him instructions to kill businessman Andrey Nekolov. The would-be killer asked $50,000 for murder, according to the statement.

An attempt was made on Nekolov in 2004, but the businessman survived. The killer took a break, investigators say, but implemented his plan in 2005. The defendant, citing the failed first attempt, has reduced the award to $10,000.

Nevertheless, the businessman denies his involvement in the crime.