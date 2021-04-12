Jurors selected in 1994 double murder case against businessman Bykov

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

12:50 12/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 12 (RAPSI) – The Sverdlovsky District Court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has drawn a jury panel in a case against businessman Anatoly Bykov charged with masterminding double homicide in 1994, RAPSI has learnt in the press service of the regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Bykov is in detention now.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 22.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life. Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Bykov pled not guilty. However, investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.

Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder. According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.