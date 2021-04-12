Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/04/2021 16:49

News

Print this

Jurors selected in 1994 double murder case against businessman Bykov

Context
Tags: Jury, Murder, Prosecutor's office, Anatoly Bykov, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
12:50 12/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 12 (RAPSI) – The Sverdlovsky District Court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has drawn a jury panel in a case against businessman Anatoly Bykov charged with masterminding double homicide in 1994, RAPSI has learnt in the press service of the regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Bykov is in detention now.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 22.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life.  Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Bykov pled not guilty. However, investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.

Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder. According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Jurors selected in 1994 double murder case against businessman Bykov

12:50 12/04/2021 The Sverdlovsky District Court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has drawn a jury panel in a case against businessman Anatoly Bykov charged with masterminding double homicide in 1994.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s penitentiary service demands $2 million from convicted ex-head Korshunov

16:37 12/04/2021 The Federal Penitentiary Service has filed a lawsuit demanding to recover over 158 million rubles ($2 million) from ex-FSIN deputy director Oleg Korshunov and two other convicted service employees.

Russian court upholds refusal to rehabilitate man charged with helping Nazi invaders

11:01 12/04/2021 The Judicial Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction has examined an opinion of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Smolensk Region on the refusal to rehabilitate a person convicted for treason.

Bill on rules for visiting stores by shoppers with pets reaches State Duma

14:42 12/04/2021 A bill vesting the Russian Government with the power to introduce requirements concerning shoppers with pets visiting restaurants and grocery stores has been submitted to the State Duma.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100