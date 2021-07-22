Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/07/2021 19:52

News

Print this

Infamous businessman Bykov indicted on murder-for-hire charges

Context
Tags: Murder, Investigative Committee, Anatoly Bykov, Russia
16:47 22/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) — Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov has been indicted on murder-for-hire charges, the press service of the Investigative Committee told RAPSI.

Investigators allege that in the autumn of 2004 Bykov met with his acquaintance and gave him instructions to kill businessman Andrey Nekolov. The would-be killer asked $50,000 for murder, according to the statement.

An attempt was made on Nekolov in 2004, but the businessman survived. The killer took a break, investigators say, but implemented his plan in 2005. The defendant, citing the failed first attempt, has reduced the award to $10,000, the statement reads.

Nevertheless, the businessman denies his involvement in the crime. 

Investigators plan to notify the victims, the defendant and his defense about the completion of the preliminary probe into the case and provide its materials in the near future.

By now, the Sverdlovsky District Court in Krasnoyarsk has drawn a jury panel in yet another case against Bykov, who is charged with masterminding double homicide in 1994, and is in detention.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Infamous businessman Bykov indicted on murder-for-hire charges

16:47 22/07/2021 Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov has been indicted on murder-for-hire charges.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Infamous businessman Bykov indicted on murder-for-hire charges

16:47 22/07/2021 Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov has been indicted on murder-for-hire charges.

Moscow court orders seizure of Arashukovs’ $20 mln property

15:04 22/07/2021 Moscow's Basmanny District Court has ordered that a 1.4 billion rubles (about $20 million) property owned by Raul Arashukov, a former adviser to the head of a Gazprom subsidiary, and his son Rauf Arashukov as well as their relatives be seized.

Russia files inter-state application with ECHR, makes multiple claims against Ukraine

12:29 22/07/2021 Russia has filed an inter-state application against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) outlining a number of issues ranging from atrocities during the Maidan protests to the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100