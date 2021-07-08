Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
08/07/2021 15:25

News

Print this

Community service of third defense witness in Efremov case replaced with fine

Context
Tags: Community service, Fine, Testimony, Moscow City Court, Mikhail Efremov, Moscow, Russia
12:13 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday replaced community service passed upon Andrey Gayev, the third defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who had stated  that the defendant had not driven his Jeep, with a fine of 50,000 rubles, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In late April, three defense witnesses in the case of Efremov were convicted and sentenced to community service for false testimony. On July 7, sentence of Gayev’s friend Alexander Kobets and one more defendant Tevan Badasyan was upheld.

According to the case materials, Kobets and Gayev, who had been charged with giving false evidence in the case, were not present at the site at the time of the accident and could not be witnesses of the crash.

Altogether, three cases were initiated against persons claiming they were witnesses of the crush on suspicion of giving deliberately false testimony. Thus, Kobets and Gayev said they saw not Efremov, but someone else driving the car at the time of the accident. The third defendant, Tevan Badasyan, alleged that he detected another person being in the car alongside the actor. 

In October 2020, the Moscow City Court reduced jail sentence of Efremov by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years. The actor was found guilty of driving under influence (DUI) resulting in vehicular homicide.

As established by the court, on the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

Efremov pleaded guilty in the case.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Community service of third defense witness in Efremov case replaced with fine

12:13 08/07/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday replaced community service passed upon Andrey Gayev, the third defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who had stated that the defendant had not driven his Jeep, with a fine of 50,000 rubles.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet approves proposal to grant prosecutors right of legislative initiative

13:25 08/07/2021 The Government Law-Making Commission has approved an initiative to empower prosecutors with the right to submit their bills to regional legislative assemblies.

Community service of third defense witness in Efremov case replaced with fine

12:13 08/07/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday replaced community service passed upon Andrey Gayev, the third defense witness in a case against actor Mikhail Efremov who had stated that the defendant had not driven his Jeep, with a fine of 50,000 rubles.

Perm resident to appear before court in the case of the rehabilitation of Nazism

14:44 08/07/2021 The Perm Regional Court is to consider a criminal case against Maxim Gusev, who posted a photo of the former head of the Cossack reserve of the German SS Andrey Shkuro, on the Immortal Regiment website.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100