07/07/2021 18:34

Community service upheld for defense witness in actor Efremov case Badasyan

Tags: Community service, Testimony, Moscow City Court, Mikhail Efremov, Moscow, Russia
17:26 07/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 7 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday upheld the 12-month community service passed upon Tevan Badasyan, a defense witness in the deadly road traffic accident case against actor Mikhail Efremov, for intended making of false statements concerning the car crash, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Moscow’s Presnensky District Court convicted and sentenced Badasyan in late April. A prosecutor sought 22 months of community service for the defendant.

Badasyan earlier pled not guilty to intended making of false statements concerning the car crash. According to the prosecution, Badasyan alleged that he detected another person being in the car alongside the actor. Prosecutors claim that the witness intentionally wanted to mislead the court.

Pretrial investigation into the false testimony case was completed in early April. There are three defendants in it, including Badasyan. Two other defendants insisted that they saw not Efremov, but someone else driving the car at the time of the accident. 

In October 2020, the Moscow City Court reduced jail sentence of Efremov by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years. The actor was found guilty of driving under influence (DUI) resulting in vehicular homicide.

As established by the court, on the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

Efremov pleaded guilty in the case.


