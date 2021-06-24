Рейтинг@Mail.ru
24/06/2021 20:57

Convicted actor Efremov seeks to reduce sentence in fatal car crash case

Tags: Alcohol, road traffic accident, Car crash, Alexander Dobrovinsky, Mikhail Efremov, Russia
17:54 24/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 24 (RAPSI) – Actor Mikhail Efremov and his defense in the filed cassation appeal seek to mitigate sentence in a fatal crash case, the victims’ representative Alexander Dobrovinsky has told RAPSI.

According to Dobrovinsky, the convict insists that driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in the crash involving the actor, was not buckled up.

Efremov also asks court to mitigate his sentence to “reasonable limits” as he is sure not to outlive these 7.5 years in custody.

In October 2020, the Moscow City Court reduced jail sentence of Efremov by 6 months, from 8 to 7.5 years. The actor was found guilty of driving under influence (DUI) resulting in vehicular homicide.

As established by the court, on the evening of June 8, Efremov driving his car crossed into the oncoming lane in central Moscow and collided with a delivery service vehicle. He was arrested on the scene. Alcohol and drugs were reportedly found in his blood. Victim Sergey Zakharov was taken to hospital where he died early in the morning of June 9.

Efremov admitted his guilt.


